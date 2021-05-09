Sebastian Lizarzaburu He touched his followers by sending an emotional message to Andrea San Martín for the Mother’s Day. This Sunday, May 9, the model congratulated his daughter’s mother for the work she does every day.

Along with his dedication, the model attached a family photograph of one of the trips they made a few weeks ago to an area in the south of the country. “Happy day to this mommy,” wrote Lizarzaburu and placed an emoticon with a heart next to the image in which he, the businesswoman and her two little girls appear.

San Martin He received the message from his ex-partner with great enthusiasm and replied through his stories on Instagram. “Thank you (Thank you),” he said, accompanying his response with the sticker of a woman holding a heart.

Let us remember that since March of this year, Sebastián Lizarzaburu and Andrea San Martin they were shown together again. However, both insist that there is only one friendship between them.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu does not rule out reconciliation with Andrea San Martín

At the end of March, during an interview with En boca de todos, Sebastián Lizarzaburu had left open the possibility of resuming his relationship with Andrea San Martín. The model assured that the businesswoman is one of the most important people in her life.

“We have not specified anything, but I would never rule it out. She is a very special person to me. Beyond being the mother of my daughter, she is the person who accompanied me from being a child to being a man. She was always by my side in that transition. I have a lot of affection for him ”, he pointed out.

