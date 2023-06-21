The Mexican actor Sebastián Ligarde, who became famous in the eighties with his performance in the telenovela ‘Quinceañera’, together with Thalia and Adela Noriegais about to turn 70 years old and surprises because it does not appear.

Sebastian LigardeFrom Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico, when he says how old he is, nobody believes him, because he looks 40 and his fans on social networks even let him know, they also ask him his secret to look jovial.

On several occasions, Sebastián Ligarde has commented that the key to looking and feeling good is to play sports, sleep for the recommended amount of time, eat healthy and feel good “on the inside”, but in an interview with ‘The minute my destiny changed’ exposed something else.

“I put pee on my face…”, mentions Ligarde to Gustavo Adolfo Infante in a video that circulates on YouTube and corresponds to the interview that the journalist did for his Imagen Televisión program.

Sebastián has a long career on stage since in 1974 he made his debut in the play ‘Los ojos del hombre’ and two years later in the cinema in the film ‘Survivientes de los Andes’, he has also done several plays, around 25 soap operas and 90 movies support his career.

In 2013, Ligarde made his homosexuality public in an interview for TVyNovelas magazine and among the details he gave on the subject, he mentioned that he had been in a stable relationship for more than twenty years.

