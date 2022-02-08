Sebastián Landa is the best impersonator in the country. This title came to his life after 10 years of work and seven attempts. Before consecrating himself as the winner of I am: international great battles With his great characterization of José Feliciano, the 28-year-old singer did not want to return to the program that saw him born, in 2012.

It was the Mexican Mauri Stern, part of the jury of Yo soy, who convinced Sebastián Landa to participate in the program and assured him that this time everything would be different. “Daddy, you’re good, you have to come to do the work you’ve been doing in recent years,” the former Magneto told him.

Already in the program, José Feliciano’s double could not hide his discomfort, because he did not know if said decision was the best. “ I arrived a little uncomfortable, something strange I didn’t know if what I was doing was right, if it was convenient for my career”, he says.

But as days went by, he gained greater security and this time his triumph was not far off. “Deep down in my heart I knew I could win.”

YOU CAN SEE: Sebastián Landa, the other voice of Feliciano [ENTREVISTA]

Landa was a little resentful with the production of Lightning in the bottle because they did not take it into account in season 25 of Yo soy, also called Silver Wedding, where the best imitators that Latina made known participated. Although he came in second in 2012 and used to reinforce his teammates, he was not included among the 25 who went to the concert stage.

“There I did suffer a lot. They passed on to others who didn’t deserve it and not to me. I felt sorry, I felt sad, I would have liked to be in an important season, “she assured.

Sebastián Landa, an imitator of José Feliciano, won Yo Soy: Gran Batallas Internacionales. Photo: Carlos Contreras

The annoyance was not enough to go out and criticize the program, since he lives by imitation and Latina is the great showcase he has. “Anything could have happened, but Yo soy is something that has changed my life. You have to be aware and grateful. Still the screen helps you. Why do you deny a program if you have agreed to go, nobody forces you to go”.

The tumbesino had to think about it more than once to return to the contest program. Another of the great reasons was that he had had a great performance in Yo soy Chile and had been requested to show his talent in other countries such as Colombia and Panama.

Therefore, he indicated, he was afraid that the new judges would say that he was not up to the international season. “I didn’t want to risk it.”