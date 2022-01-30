The first season of I am: international great battles came to an end and Sebastián Landa, the Peruvian imitator of José Feliciano, kept the cup after an outstanding performance in the aforementioned contest program. The national singer spoke on social networks after the triumph.

Minutes after the emotional moment in which he was named the brand new winner, the interpreter shared various images posing with his trophy.

Sebastián Landa happy for his victory in I am: great international battles

The José Feliciano impersonator did not hesitate to thank his Instagram followers and all the people who have expressed their support for him.

“Thank you all, I am very excited and happy. Thank you for this great support you have given me, I love you all. Thank you for being with me this season. Thank you for helping me fulfill a dream. I love you all,” he expressed.

This is the first time that Sebastián Landa has won a season of Yo soy, despite having participated in the different versions of the program during the last 10 years.

In addition to winning the competition cup, he won the amount of 10,000 US dollars for being the best impersonator in the Latina space.

This was the last presentation of ‘José Feliciano’ in Yo soy

Sebastián Landa reached the grand finale of I am: great international battles after beating the Nino Bravo impersonator.

In the last instance, he faced ‘Juan Gabriel’ in one of the closest duels of the entire contest and performed the hit “Ay, amor”. However, the public gave him his support and he ended up beating his competitor in the votes.