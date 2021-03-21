Sebastián Landa, the Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ in Yo soy Chile, announced that he has just engaged in marriage with his current partner, Sheyla Rivera. The artist, who is emerging as one of the favorites in the Chilevisión program, made this pleasant news known through a romantic publication on his official account of Instagram.

In his dedication, the impersonator told how the event was held in a restaurant where he asked his girlfriend, who is also his manager, for the hand. “Today (Saturday March 20) I am happy because she, the love of my life, @sheylariro, said yes. After 3 months I arrived in Lima and prepared a surprise ”, he said.

“Thank God for all the blessings he is giving me, because he put the right people at the right time, including the woman who has not stopped supporting me from day one. I love you, Sheyla ”, added the Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’, who beat ‘Guns N’ Roses’ and ‘Ricardo Arjona’ on March 19 in Yo soy Chile.

I am Chile: ‘José Feliciano’ captivates with “I’ll be back sometime”

On Sunday March 14, the Peruvian imitator of José Feliciano sang “I’ll come back sometime” in Yo soy Chile and moved the members of the jury, who highlighted the perfection of his work on stage.

“You are always very solid in your presentations, the improvisations that José Feliciano does are there. I congratulate you, ”said Myriam Hernández. “He knows the character more than himself. It impresses me ”, added Antonio Vodanovic. “(There is) nothing to do, but to continue advancing by leaps and bounds to install yourself at the end of I am,” concluded Cristián Riquelme.

