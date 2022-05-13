Sebastian Jurado He continues to take regularity as the starting goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine with the absence of the benchmark Jose de Jesus Corona in goal, even though ‘Chuy‘ He already has two games that he is ready on the bench in case it is required, he has preferred to continue postponing his return until he is 100% established, after his knee injury.
However, the 24-year-old goalkeeper ended up in low spirits, after losing by the slightest advantage 0-1 at home against Tigres UANL, since the Machine was unable to take advantage of its locality, so in ‘El Volcán’, the cementeros will have to win by two goals if they want to advance to the semifinals.
“It leaves me screwed, it’s a kill-or-die tie and it’s up to us to get a good result at home and it wasn’t possible”
– Sebastian Jurado.
Likewise, the Mexican goalkeeper recognized the performance of the experienced Argentine goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzman that prevented his frame from falling with up to four saves during the game and thus the cats could go to Nuevo León with an advantage.
“Unfortunately, the ball does not go in because Nahuel is very well, he came out in a good game and I congratulate him on that, because he does a great job,” he admitted.
It should be noted that this semester has been the busiest for Sebastian Jurado Since he arrived at the Machine, the youth squad of the Veracruz Red Sharks has so far played 13 games between Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions League.
