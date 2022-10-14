The Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States of America published the select list of five players who are candidates to win the most valuable player award at the end of the season, an award given annually to the best soccer player in a competition that is booming.
Among the nominees, the presence of two footballers stands out: the one of Argentinian Sebastian Driussia 26-year-old from River and currently a top scorer at Austin FC, and the one of Mexican “Chicharito Hernandezwith extensive experience in Europe, with a presence in the Los Angeles Galaxy.
The list is completed by the German Hany Mukthar, from SC Nashville, the Colombian Daniel ´Chicho´ Arango, from LAFC, and the Jamaican Andre Blake, goalkeeper of the Philadelphia Union.
As MLS is about to start its post-season phase with seven conference-qualified teams, where the top two await in the semifinals and the other six will play for the remaining three places, we ask ourselves: Are there Argentine players who have already won the award? If so, who are they and in what season? Let’s review.
There are three Argentines who have won the award so far since the first installment in 1996: they are the “Gomito” Christian Gomez (2006, D.C. United), Guillermo Barros Schelotto (2008, Columbus Crew), and Diego Valery (2017, Portland Timbers). Will Driussi be able to extend that list?
