The current commentator, Sebastián Domínguez, and the journalist, Marcelo Benedetto, faced each other in a heated discussion before the eyes of all the panelists on the ESPN F90 program.

It all started when Domínguez spoke about Boca’s game in the match against Claypole: “For me it is unfair to charge Russo. Because they were looking for Russo, and if he was old in his ways, and if Boca has a long-term project term, which we all do not know because no one ever communicated it. Or no one ever defended it, because we do not really know which is the north, to say it ran this way or the other, we do not know, it seems to me that it also fell first Russo, bombs have been falling two months ago, now bombs are falling on the players … I do not agree with what Marcelo says, who spoke of Claypole’s game as a catastrophe, I think that yesterday’s game could happen to you in another context and you don’t give it that much importance. In the context that Boca is in, it’s a sum of things. “

Hearing this, Benedetto somewhat ironic replied: ” It’s very good, I want to raise the intellectual level and be able to learn. Sebastian, what do you say you disagree with? “

Seba Domínguez reacted to a provocation from Marcelo Benedetto and they argued on the air.

The reaction of the former defender to this provocation was overwhelming: “Marcelo, I’m going to tell you something and I’m going to tell you only once: Be careful. Be careful how you talk to me. I said “I do not agree with what Marcelo said”, I did not disrespect you, I was not ironic, be careful because otherwise I also get ironic and this does not end any more. So, if you’re going to be a professional, answer me well, don’t tease me and even less on the air. “

Then Benedetto tried to explain what he meant: “I am not kidding you because I am not confident enough either, do not make a value judgment of what I asked you. I just want to listen to you. There is no lack of respect because I give much value to education “.

And finally Seba closed to bring calm to the environment: “You want to learn, you told me. I’m not going to enlighten you with anything, stay calm. You do all the paraphernalia that makes no sense“.

Look also

