sebastian cordova talked about leaving Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrerathe coach who directed him at Club América and took him to the UANL Tigres, also added what the new coach has to implement Diego Cocca in the feline set.
The Mexican soccer champion with the Águilas mentioned in an interview with TUDN that, it was small details that made herrera lose his position in the auriazul institution.
“I think there were little details there, some plays that we didn’t complete or went backwards that influence the score, they are little details that were missing and nothing more”
– Sebastian Cordova.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Changing the subject, Cordova expressed his expectations with the new coach Diego Coccawho until last tournament was the coach of the Atlas rojinegros with whom he was a two-time champion and is already working towards the Clausura 2023 contest.
“I think we will like him, changes are always good and we adapt as quickly as we can so that everyone can fly. I think we will like him, changes are always good and we adapt as quickly as we can so that we can all catch the role that the teacher wants and with that, “he said.
Cordova wait to coccathe last two-time Mexican soccer champion, repeats history with the San Nicolás de los Garza team and leads them to win the championship.
“We know that when a new coach arrives, everyone wants more, everyone wants a place and they have to earn it. I think we will like him very much and I have always seen the team very well since I arrived here, I knew it is a winning team that He has won many championships recently and we already need it, hopefully the new coach will give us that boost to be able to complete that,” said the Olympic medalist.
The Águilas youth squad mentioned that cocca and Tigres will have to correct small aspects that are decisive on the pitch in order to aspire to be champions.
“In the past Liguillas, little details happened to us that we have to fix in order to be in the final and be able to win,” he said.
#Sebastián #Córdovas #request #Diego #Cocca #Tigres
Leave a Reply