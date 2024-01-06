According to information from TUDNthe Mexican attacking midfielder, Sebastian Cordovawould leave the Tigres UANL to go play for an important team in Europe prior to the start of Clausura 2024 next weekend.
Sebastian Cordova He would end up leaving Tigres UANL in the winter transfer market to be able to wear the shirt of Real Betis Balompié, a team that has had him on their radar for some time and it is estimated that his value in the market is six million euros.
Just like your partner Diego Lainez who is also a youth player for Club América, Sebastian Cordova He could arrive in Spain with the Betic team, just as he did 'Factor' at the beginning of 2019.
It is worth mentioning that, at the time, Lainez He left for Europe very young and many question that perhaps he rushed to leave, a situation that could be different with Cordova since it goes through greater maturity and football journey.
Cordova could see his participation with Tigres UANL very limited, after the signing of Juan Brunetta who plays in the same position and arrives after being the sensational signing in which millions were invested.
