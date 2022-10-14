The player Sebastian Cordova is contesting the quarterfinals with the tigers. In the first leg, the felines beat the Tuzos from Pachuca and they are only 90 minutes away from moving on to the next round. In this regard, the Mexican soccer player knows that, in case of advancing to the semifinals, he wants to snatch the title from his previous team… America.
It was at the beginning of the year when Sebastian Cordova He left the Americanist ranks after some differences with the then coach Santiago Solari. From that moment on, it was the helmsman Miguel Herrera who requested him to assemble his squad with tigers.
It was in an interview where Córdova kept nothing to himself, and made it clear that if they have to face America, he will seek to eliminate them at any cost.
“But if I have to play against them and they put me (on the way) to be champion with Tigres, I’m going to have to take the title away from them…”
– Francisco Cordova
“I have dreamed and I have wanted that, although a part of me says no because I am from America, I grew up there, I have a great affection. But if I have to play against them and they put me (on the way) to be champion with Tigres, I’m going to have to take away the title because I came to this team to be champion”commented in an interview for TUDN.
The 25-year-old played a total of 99 games defending the cause of America, scoring 16 goals and assisting with 8 assists. As far as his stay in tigersadds 29 games, with 5 goals and 6 assists Also, his current value in the leg market is 5 million dollars.
On the other hand, tigers They will be measuring the Tuzos del Pachuca next Sunday, at 9:06 p.m. on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium, in the second leg corresponding to the quarterfinals of the contest.
