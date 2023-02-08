Sebastián Córdova has an enormous talent, it is a fact that the world within the Mexican soccer environment knows, not for nothing, the soccer player at the time was considered the star of the Olympic Tri that won a medal in Tokyo 2020, a tournament where he contributed 4 goals and two assists. However, the player’s talent does not end up exploding because he has two major brakes on his career, the first, he lacks consistency, the second has aptitude problems, he is bothered by the lack of prominence and instead of working to add more activity, he appears indifferent.
Right now Sebastián is navigating the waters of oblivion within Tigres, despite the million that was paid for him, the footballer has not been able to fill Diego Cocca’s eye, the Argentine coach has given him one minute in 5 days and it is for This is because the footballer already plans to leave the club in the summer market, as we have informed you in 90min, however, that possibility could change, since there is an option for the coach to leave the club in the following days.
Cocca had a meeting with Rodrigo Ares de Parga and people from the FMF to apply for the Mexican National Team, and it seems that to this day, with the support of Grupo Orlegi, Diego is the man in the best position to take over El Tri, for which , his continuity within the royal team is on the tightrope, thus, the departure of Cocca, would open a margin of opportunity and continuity for Córdova before the possible arrival of a new coach to the Tigers.
