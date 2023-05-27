The first leg final between tigers and Chivas de Guadalajara left few things to remember. The duel had few emotions and memorable plays. However, in social networks things have been more intense and interesting. Looking ahead to the return final this Sunday, May 28, the players from both teams have sent messages to warm up the duel.
In this context, sebastian cordova He shared a publication on social networks in which he criticized Fernando Guerrero’s arbitration work in the first leg. The American youth squad resumed a tweet from the arbitration expert Felipe Ramos Rizo in which it was stated that Alejandro Mayorga he should have been sent off in the first leg.
“Incredible that they don’t check in the VAR”
– Sebastian Cordova on Twitter
Through social networks, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced a sanction against Sebastián Córdova for “make through the media and/or social networks, criticism or negative comments about the arbitration and/or VAR“.
In its statement, the commission warned that in the event that Córdova repeats this type of conduct, he will be subject to more severe sanctions against him.
In the end, the sanction will only be economic and the midfielder will be able to have activity in the second leg final against Chivas at the Akron Stadium.
