The name of Sebastián Cáceres has been ringing loudly within the Americas for several days. The centre-back, who has earned the complete trust of Bielsa within the Uruguay team to such a degree that today he is an untouchable starter and a direct partner of Ronald Araujo, wants to take the leap in quality for his career and go to Europe, to In this way, they can achieve a new and improved sporting level and not lose their place in the Uruguayan team for the next World Cup.
The reality is that within América, Cáceres has not been the expected defender, however, he is well regarded by André Jardine, even though the club is already working on signing other defenders. Now, facing the winter market, everything indicates that Sebastián’s future will be outside the capital of the country and although the intention is to leave through the front door and in the best possible way, if the roads do not lend themselves to it, the possibility of forcing his departure is on the table.
Sebastián’s representation team is promoting the player at all costs within Europe, not only in the Premier League, but in several of the best leagues on the planet. The intention is to return in the following days to the América offices with formal offers for the transfer of the defender, hoping that they will be to the liking of the team in the capital of Mexico and in this way the Uruguayan’s departure will be finalized.
