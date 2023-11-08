HE WANTS TO GO OUT!👀🦅

Sebastián Cáceres seeks to force his departure from America for the winter market.👋🏻

According to information from Mediotiempo, the Cáceres agents are the ones who are moving the waters, seeking to place the defense on Europe’s radar.🛫🌍 pic.twitter.com/5Tkw92maMT

