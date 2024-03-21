Although both Sebastián Cáceres and the América club agreed to continue in the current semester, today, the player and the club are aware that his departure will take place in the summer. That is why both parties have decided to sign a renewal at the beginning of this week that practically ensures the center back's jump to the best football on the planet in the summer, while América thus shields itself from any option of losing him as a free agent.
Sebastián's contract ended in December of this year; That is to say, he had real options to go free to any team on the planet, but both the club and the player want to close his transfer in the best possible way. That is why Cáceres has improved his contract with three more years, where he has improved his salary and signed a low price clause for clubs in Europe and, in exchange, he offers the Coapa nest board the security of profits. for his departure.
Last semester, Sebastián Cáceres recovered his best version on the playing field. The center back, judged by his serious mistakes in the past, demonstrated the virtues that he has had since his youth and was key for the América team to win the Liga MX title. This same performance has made the Uruguayan become untouchable with his team under the command of Bielsa and also keeps it in the sights of the European market, an exit that is about to be closed.
