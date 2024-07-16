As we have informed you in 90min, the transfer window for the Coapa team will be long, because although with the most recent signings those from the capital of the country have a complete squad, it is expected that Jardine could still lose pieces along the way, especially foreign players, since it is contemplated that at least one place for someone not trained in Mexico will be freed up within the squad of the 15-time Liga MX champion, which could be that of Sebastián Cáceres.
A few days ago we pointed out that América had received formal offers from Europe for the defender and now it is confirmed that the club that is advancing for Sebastián’s signature is Sevilla, since according to the latest reports, after seeing what the player has done in the Copa América, those from LaLiga have presented an official offer on the table of the eagles for the transfer of Cáceres, who would have been chosen by the Iberian team to fill the place left by Sergio Ramos.
The official figures offered by Sevilla to América are unknown, but the fact is that the Spanish club is already in talks with Sebastián’s management to speed up the move, as they want him in the squad as soon as possible so that he can complete the preseason with the Andalusians. Cáceres is interested in leaving and has already communicated this position to the club’s board, trusting that they will support his sale as they promised months ago.
