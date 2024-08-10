The comeback of the Uruguayan central defender Sebastian Caceres with Club América, after his participation in the 2024 Copa América and his vacation, was not at all pleasant and he had to leave due to injury in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024 facing Atlas.
The player reportedly injured his right knee before half-time, so the South American centre-back did not return for the second half, being replaced by Nestor Araujo.
There is no official diagnosis yet on the injury, however, he will undergo medical tests to determine the severity of his injury and how long he could be out. It is possible that the board will make a statement later on the player’s situation.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It should be remembered that the defender’s last official match with the Eagles was on April 30, in the return leg of the semifinals of the Concacaf Concachampions Cup 2024 against Club Pachuca. In that match, the defender had to leave in the 4th minute, due to a knee injury that required surgery, which prevented him from participating in the rest of the international tournament as well as in the final phase of the Clausura 2024.
Caceres He participated in the 2024 Copa América with his national team, which meant that he could not be at the start of the 2024 Apertura, and after his vacation, he missed the first four games of the tournament and was just reappearing in this match against the red and blacks.
#Sebastián #Cáceres #injury #América #long
Leave a Reply