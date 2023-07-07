🚨🇺🇾 A few days ago, America rejected a formal offer from a Spanish team for Sebastián Cáceres.

The same, was around 3 MDD. It was rejected as it was considered low.

America prices it at 5 million dollars, it only comes out for sale.

There are several teams interested in him and in contact with Agent. pic.twitter.com/UtJwnSAX94

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) July 6, 2023