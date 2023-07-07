When América closed the purchase of Sebastián Cáceres, they did so assessing that they were signing one of Uruguay’s great talents and that the center-back would be key in achieving titles in favor of the Coapa nest box. However, the story has been completely the opposite, the center-back is not having the sporting performance that those in the country’s capital expect of him on the field and as if that were not enough, in life-or-death matches he usually makes very serious mistakes.
Despite this, his age and his nationality give the center-back a lot of international market, so much so that all the time he was focused with his national team, his agents were in talks with clubs in Europe to close a transfer. In fact, the eagles team has offers on the table, but none of them meets the financial demands that those from Coapa have for the footballer.
Fernando Esquivel informs that America had an offer of 3 million dollars for the transfer of the Uruguayan, however, this was rejected. Despite this, the defender continues with the idea of leaving and that is why his entourage continues to cook his exit, to which the eagles’ team is clear, they will not stop Sebastián’s departure, since they do not see him as someone key inside the field, but they will only open the door for an offer of at least 5 million dollars, not a little less.
