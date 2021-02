Sebastián Beccacece returns to Defense and Justice. This was confirmed by the Florencio Varela club in their social media accounts.

In this way, the DT will return to Defense after his tour of Racing and Independiente. In the Falcon, Jorge Sampaoli’s former assistant had two good steps, between 2016 and 2017 and, later, between 2018 and 2019.

Sebastián Beccacece is the new Defense and Justice coach

Starting tomorrow, he will take over the professional staff

Welcome to your second home! pic.twitter.com/KmRKAWhW6X – Defense and Justice (I kept taking care of you😷) (@ClubDefensayJus) February 16, 2021

He replaces Hernán Crespo, who led Defensa to consecration in the Copa Sudamericana, where he defeated Lanús in the final.

