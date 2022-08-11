In the preview of the clash between Boca Juniors and Agropecuario for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup, Sebastian Battagliaformer coach of the “Xeneize” club, broke his silence after his controversial dismissal from the institution where he holds the record for the greatest number of titles obtained in history.
Next, we will review his most outstanding phrases in the interview he gave to TyC Sports. Do not miss it.
I met with the boys from the Council and they informed me of my departure. I didn’t ask for explanations. At no time did I mean that Boca needed many reinforcements. Yes we had talked about it. Perhaps my response was timeless,” he began.
“I’ve never said it publicly, but behind closed doors. All the technicians say they need reinforcements. The timing may not have been right, but I answered a question they asked me.”
“What about Augustine (Almond) It made me sad for what happened. It is not a happy thing. It makes me sad to send a player away, but I have to keep the rules. Respect has to be with everyone.”
“Almendra has enormous conditions, that is not in dispute. But he has to think about the situations that occurred; there are things that he has to respect. They will serve as learning.”
“At the time what happened happened, I don’t want to go into details. As head of the group it was the decision he had to make and it was made. Then there was no turning back because it was what she had to do. It was the decision I had to make so that the group feels good and so that the Inferiors know the values that they have to have.
“The Libertadores has become an obsession and it’s a mistake. Today it’s getting more and more complicated, the Brazilian teams are very strong. Hopefully Boca can win it again, but the fact that it’s an obsession makes these things happen, where it seems that it’s the only thing that matters”.
“I spoke with Roman, but not specifically about football. Now I didn’t speak again after what happened.”
“We always talk about football and the games, the next day. There are always differences of opinion, it’s logical. They are former teammates and one can speak clearly. We have shared many things, but it is sometimes difficult for six people to agree”.
“There were moments when each match seemed like it was the end of the world. From winning to losing, everything changed too quickly. I am convinced that the processes should be carried out calmly. Gallardo recently said. I think you have to believe in projects.”
“I’m fine, occupying my head with other things and taking stock of what was done. We took on a difficult moment for the club and were able to qualify for the Libertadores and win the Copa Argentina. In football at the moment we did better and in others We were irregular.”
#Sebastián #Battaglias #phrases #kicked #Boca #coincidence #Gallardo
Leave a Reply