Sebastián Battaglia’s stage in Boca is over and his departure was not as he dreamed. After the elimination of the Copa Libertadores, the Football Council made the decision to kick him out and did not hide the anger he felt for the way he was handled.
“The way and the form hurt me. At the end of the day we all want good for Boca, in different ways. I would have liked to have had a little more football talks with him while he was in Boca. The forms hurt and how it ended” , declared about Juan Román Riquelme in dialogue with Alejandro Fantino and showed that his departure was through the back door.
The coach wants to make a clean slate and already has offers to return to work. In the last few hours a rumor gained strength thatthat Vasco da Gama is interested in hiring him, after the departure of Mauricio Souza is confirmed.
Vasco is playing in the second division of Brazilian soccer and is in third position. He accumulated three games without getting the victory and the defeat of the weekend was decisive for the departure of the DT to be confirmed.
Battaglia is eager to work and he showed it in the interview with Fantino. “My career is just beginning, the Boca thing is a closed stage. From now on I seek to continue growing and looking for possibilities as a coach,” he said.
