For the ninth round of the Professional League Cup, Boca Juniors visits Vélez Sarsfield at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium. Next, we review the eleven that Sebastián Battaglia would have in mind for the duel prior to the Copa Libertadores:
The goalkeeper returned to a suspicious level after the massive request of the Argentine National Team for him. He saves good balls at times and has unusual outputs for others. You have to learn to coexist.
The one that emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry appears in Sebastián Battaglia’s starting eleven as one of the most important changes to face the Fort. They want to give him minutes in case the fallen defenders continue in Libertadores. They don’t want surprises.
The coach will give rest to who became one of the pillars of the team -we are talking about Frank Fabra- for the Copa Libertadores and the young Sandez re-enters. Let us not be surprised that soon he will add minutes as a central defender.
The cello does not give the arm to twist and He is still looking to win the right wing that Advíncula has well taken care of. He is a kid from the club, the fans should support him.
With the goal of having it at 100% for the second date of the Copa Libertadores, Battaglia would give minutes to pole in the central axis in front of the Fort. It can go well or very badly.
Although he must be hitting his head against the wall when he sees his teammates in the Libertadores and the one away from the suspension, Rojo does not miss games in the domestic competition. It is the maximum referent here.
He is one of the promises of the quarry and remembered for his emergency debut against Banfield. your companions they resemble him -by characteristics- with Diego Cagna and Giovanni Moreno. One of the attractions to see this meeting. 19 years.
The experienced midfielder will be in the game against Fortín. He always complies and knows how to accompany the youth. Is it impossible to think about it for the Copa Libertadores?
Luis Vázquez has the arch between his eyebrows, and he shows it in every game that they give him minutes. His numbers explain that he needs few shots on goal to convert. born scorer. Like it or not, always inside.
Overshadowed by the presence of Óscar Romero at the international level, Molinas will try to shine in the domestic competition and add quality minutes. Riquelme has it under his wing. Hitch.
Boca’s most sensitive casualty for Libertadores will have to get used to playing the League Cup. We remember that he was suspended in the pitched battle against Mineiro. Fundamental.
