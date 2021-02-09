The years go by for everyone equally but some players never seem to lose their validity. It is the case of the Uruguayan Sebastian Abreu, who in recent days decided to reverse his decision to hang up the boots and will return to play football.

In this way, the Crazy will come to play at the 31st club of his career as a professional athlete, thus expanding his historical record in terms of number of teams, of which of course he is very proud.

The 44-year-old Uruguayan forward signed a few days ago for him Athletic Club de Minas Gerais, from the Mineiro Championship. The Brazilian club will play in this tournament after 50 years and will look at the Crazy who helps them from the football field -especially for their experience- but also from the field of marketing.

Sebastián Abreu played three America Cups –champion in 2011– and two FIFA World Cups. Photo: EFE / Federico Anfitti

But that’s not all, just two days after this announcement, a Uruguayan club announced through its official Twitter account that Sebastián Abreu verbally agreed to join his institution to play the 2021 Uruguayan Championship that begins in April. It’s about the South America Athletic Institution, of the city of Montevideo.

“We inform that the experienced forward Sebastián Abreu has a verbal agreement to defend our shirt in the next Uruguayan Championship,” the institution wrote below the photo of his brand new signing. Everything seems to indicate that the Uruguayan striker will first play the regional championship in Brazil, and then he will continue to do the same in Montevideo, wearing the jersey of his team number 31.

Abreu already knows the tough Brazilian football and knew how to put on the shirt of clubs like Gremio, Botafogo -where he won 4 titles-, Figueirense, Bangu and Rio Branco de Vitória.

Sebastián Abreu’s mate, with all the teams he has played for during his career. Photo: EFE.

In Argentina, the 1.93-meter forward also had his journey playing for San Lorenzo, River Plate and Rosario Central. While in Spain he played for Deportivo La Coruña and Real Sociedad, and in Mexico for Cruz Azul, América and Monterrey, among others.

In Uruguay he played for Nacional, Central Español and Boston River (club where he was coach-coach and decided to resign in November 2020).

His professional debut was at the Defensor Sporting club in his native country (in 1994). And after a long career the Crazy sealed its bond with Chile’s Audax Italiano in 2018, thus capturing the Guinness record for the footballer who has worn the most shirts in historyAt that time there were 26 teams. Today, he stretched the brand. Although there are 31 teams in which he played, for Guinness only 28 count since Athletic Club and Rio Branco do not play any of the four divisions of Brasileirao, but rather do so in state tournaments.

Thus, Sebastián Abreu will put on his boots again, first in Brazil and then in Uruguay. The 44-year-old 31-club forward stainless does not lose its validity. He will seek his revenge after the bad drink he experienced at his last club, where he had to resign due to poor results, and will continue to expand his record. A thing of “Crazy”.

With brand information.

