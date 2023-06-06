Colombian soccer player Sebastian Villa, who was sentenced last Friday in Argentina for sexist violence against his ex-partner, will have to face another trial, this time accused of sexual abuse of another woman, according to the judicial resolution to which EFE had access this Monday.

The Court of Guarantees 2 of the Buenos Aires municipality of Esteban Echeverria, by the judge Xavier Maffucci Moore, granted elevation to the trial of Villa, 27 years old and a Boca Juniors player, for the alleged sexual abuse with carnal access to Tamara Doldan, 27 years old, occurred in June 2021.

According to the text, dated this Sunday, Villa’s defense did not deny that there had been sexual contact between Villa and Doldán, and stated that the defense’s line of action “consists of pointing out that the act was consented to and that the victim lies about it “.

The text transcribes the testimony of the young woman, who tells that the soccer player hit her and raped her and then offered her money so as not to harm him. This is a second episode of gender violence for which Villa was denounced.

The Correctional Court 2 of the Buenos Aires town of Lomas de zamora Last Friday, Villa was sentenced to two years in ineffective prison in a trial for sexist violence against his partner in April 2020, Daniela Cortes.

Villa was also sentenced to follow a series of rules of conduct during that period, which include refraining from any contact with Cortés and his family and from using narcotics and abusing alcoholic beverages, as well as undergoing psychosocial treatment and participating in workshops to address his problem.

Boca Juniors announced the same Friday that Villa “will not participate” in the calls for the competitions that the club has to face, in which he has played since 2018, until there is a final ruling.

