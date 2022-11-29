London (AFP) – Seeking to replace plastic containers, which are highly polluting and difficult to recycle, a company founded by a Spanish and a Frenchman in London devised an original solution consisting of manufacturing algae-based biodegradable and edible packaging.

Thanks to its products, the start-up Notpla was selected among the 15 finalists this year for the Earthshot award, created by Prince William, heir to the British throne, to reward innovative contributions to the fight against climate change.

The idea germinated about ten years ago in a small London kitchen by Rodrigo García González from Spain and Pierre Paslier from France, who were studying design innovation at Imperial College and the Royal College of Art in London.

“I was working on another project that consisted of making an artificial cloud to provide water in different communities, in Spain for example, a kind of large balloon inside which sea water could evaporate and be transported flying through the air,” explains García, who had started his career as an architect looking to give a second life to waste such as plastic bottles.

To do this, “we began research on different materials and found the algae as a viable source to make membranes that could contain liquid,” he recalls.

From there, in 2014, it derived its first container, Notpla’s star product, a bubble the size of a golf ball to enclose water or any other drink, which they have distributed for years at music festivals and sporting events.

A display of ‘Ooho’ edible bubbles containing alcoholic beverages – Pornstar Martini (yellow) and Strawberry Daiquiri (reddish) cocktails – at the company’s Notpla plant in Hackney, east London, on November 24, 2022. Justin TALLIS AFP

Named Ooho, it is inserted into the mouth and simultaneously provides liquid, from water to cocktails to energy drinks, and the edible algae protein, with a texture similar to that of a gelatinous bonbon.

Liners, bags and paper

The video in which they presented Ooho went viral and investors quickly emerged, allowing them to found a company that has not stopped growing in eight years and now has 75 workers.

Frenchman Pierre Paslier, co-founder of start-up Notpla, at the company’s Hackney plant, east London, on November 24, 2022. Justin TALLIS AFP

The group is now developing other algae-based solutions as a biodegradable lining to replace plastic inside take-out food cartons.

Nutpla thus supplies the British group Just Eat in the United Kingdom and five other European countries.

The dishes that this food delivery giant sold in July at the final of the women’s soccer Eurocup, held in London, were packaged in Notpla products.

Other of his innovations are a transparent bag for dry products such as pasta, containers for toothpaste or oils and a “seaweed paper”.

“Amazing Qualities”

Seaweed “has some incredible qualities,” explains Paslier, 35, who started out as a packaging engineer at L’Oréal working from plastic materials “that ultimately end up in the environment.”

As they do not need land, the algae do not compete with other types of agriculture, “they grow very fast, some algae that we use in our laboratories grow close to one meter a day. (…) They do not require any human activity to grow, we do not need water them or fertilize them,” he stresses.

In addition, “they de-acidify the oceans and sequester carbon,” adds García, 38, describing them as a “resource of the future.”

‘Oohos’ bubbles, water or other product in edible seaweed packaging, on the production line at Notpla, in Hackney, east London, on November 24, 2022. Justin TALLIS AFP

As “algae have existed for billions of years, we know that regardless of where our containers end up, they will not be polluting and nature will know how to break them down”, Paslier proudly stresses.

At the moment, Notpla’s products are more expensive than plastic containers.

However, when they start manufacturing them on an industrial scale, they hope to reduce their cost overrun to between 5% and 10%.

This company hopes to benefit from the fact that more and more governments are tightening their regulations in order to reduce plastic waste, one of the most toxic and harmful materials for nature, especially for marine ecosystems.

According to a recent report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the amount of plastic waste will triple by 2060, reaching more than one billion tons per year.

The Earthshot prizes are delivered on December 4 in the United States and each of the five winners will receive one million pounds (1.2 million dollars).