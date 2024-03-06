A migrant boy died shortly after being rescued by Seawatch5, which had already asked the Italian authorities for several hours to evacuate some migrants in very serious conditions after being taken on board. In all, around fifty foreigners were rescued: many have fuel burns all over their bodies, due to the precarious conditions of the boat they were traveling on. The wooden boat, with two decks, was leaning dangerously on its side. The Seawatch that rescued the foreigners today at 1pm asked for help. Now, after the boy's tragic death, he renews his appeal to the Italian authorities.

The rescue dates back to March 4, two days ago. The Seawatch5 had asked for a safe port nearby, but was assigned to Calabria: the rescuers had made it known that they would have taken too long, at least 4 days to reach the landing place, and had communicated that they would be heading towards Lapedusa, waiting to understand what to do to help foreigners more quickly.