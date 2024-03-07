Four migrants were transferred during the night from the NGO ship Seawatch5 onto a coast guard patrol boat which disembarked them in Lampedusa. They suffered oil poisoning, superficial burns, hypothermia and scabies. The four, Pakistanis and Eritreans, were taken to the clinic on the island and after initial treatment they were transported to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district.

The young 17-year-old migrant who died shortly after being rescued will remain on board for another 4 days. In fact, the ship should reach Ravenna, at least with a 4-day journey. Furthermore, the ship is not equipped with a cold room or separate spaces. The group was on a wooden boat that was in danger of sinking in the central Mediterranean. The migrants, according to their declarations, left Zuwara, Libya, at 11am yesterday. «The authorities refuse to take on board the body of the dead 17-year-old. They ask to deliver it to the assigned port of Ravenna, 1500 kilometers, 4 days of travel. It is inhumane,” says the German NGO.