Next Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 8:30 p.m., Seattle Sounders will face LAFC, in the duel corresponding to the conference semifinals in the MLS. Not only has Seattle not been able to beat LAFC in the last two games, but they have not even scored a goal, so next Sunday’s game will have a certain taste of revenge.
When? Sunday, November 26
Place: Washington, Seattle
Stadium: Lumen Field
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (local), 9:30 p.m. (ARG), 6:30 p.m. (MX)
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
Of the last five games played by Seattle Sounders, they have won three, lost one and tied another. Therefore, it is expected that for next Sunday’s duel, those from Seattle will arrive with full motivation and jump onto the field with the intention of winning and thus reaching the conference final.
Goalie: frei
Defenses: Tolo, Ragen, Gómez and Roldan
Defensive midfielders: Attention and Paulo
Offensive midfielders: Chu, Rusnák and Roldán
Forward: Morris
LAFC’s numbers in their last five games are impressive. They have won four games and tied only one. On Sunday, against Seattle Sanders, there will be nothing on the players’ minds other than victory.
Goalie: John McCarthy
Defenses: Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long, Giorgio Chiellini and Diego Palacios
Media: Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Mateusz Bogusz, Stipe Biuk and Denis Bouanga
Forward: Carlos candle
#Seattle #LAFC #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups