This Wednesday, April 4, the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League will take place between Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM in the United States.
Where the new monarch of the Concacaf zone will be known and will represent the confederation in the next Club World Cup, the first leg clash was equaled to two scores in Ciudad Universitaria with doubles of Dinenno Y Lodeiroso they will seek to break the tie.
When is? Wednesday May 4.
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Lumen Field Stadium; Seattle, United States.
TV Channels | Fox Sports 2 and Fox Sports Premium (Mexico); futboTV, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the match in your country!
Online Streaming | Fanatiz Mexico (Mexico); TUDN.com and foxsports.com (United States).
The feline squad will arrive motivated to the final, after their last game against the Tuzos at home where they secured their participation in the reclassification of Mexican soccer by beating the leader of the classification 2-0.
The Seattle Sounders For its part, it has not been active in the North American league because it has concentrated solely on Concacaf commitments.
Seattle Sounders Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Frey; Roldan, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo; Paul, Rusnak; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris and Ruidíaz.
UNAM Pumas Alignment (4-2-3-1) | Talavera; Young, Palermo, Freire, Velarde; Lopez, Higor; Alvarez, Rogerio, Diogo and Dinenno.
The representatives of Mexico have more than 15 years without losing the final of the Concachampions, it was precisely the university team that lost the last time in 2005 against Saprissa from Costa Rica.
Apparently in the first leg and that the North American team will be local with a full stadium, it is very possible that the locals will win, this time those from Seattle are favorites, although there could be a tie and that the champion is decided from penalty charges .
Seattle Sounders 1-1 Pumas UNAM.
