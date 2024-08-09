Club Universidad Nacional advanced to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024after eliminating Vancouver Whitecaps and for this reason he will face the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.
The blue and gold team advanced to the next round after beating the Canadian team 0-2 with goals from Cesar Huerta and Jorge Ruvalcava; for its part, the Seattle team won 3-1 Los Angeles Galaxy.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between interleague clubs.
City: Seattle, Washington, United States
Stadium: Lumen Field
Date: August 12th
Schedule: To be confirmed
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
LA Galaxy
|
3-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Necaxa
|
1-3 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Minnesota
|
2-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
LAFC
|
0-3 D
|
MLS
|
St. Louis City
|
2-0 V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
|
0-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Monterrey
|
1-1 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
Austin FC
|
3-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Pachuca
|
2-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
FC Juarez
|
1-2 V
|
Liga MX
The Seattle team defeated with authority Los Angeles Galaxy in the round of 16 and thus advanced to the next round where they will face the Mexican team.
After his surprising victory against the Vancouver Whitecapsthe auriazul team continues preparing for its commitment to the Seattle Sounders from Canada before making the trip to the city of Seattle.
Seattle Sounders: Andrew Thomas, Yeimar Gómez, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; João Paulo, Obed Vargas; Cristian Roldán, Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock, Jordan Morris
UNAM Pumas: Julio Gonzalez; Pablo Bennevendo, Nathan, Lisandro Magallan, Ruben Duarte; Piero Quispe, Jose Caicedo; Jorge Ruvalcaba, Ignacio Pussetto, Cesar Huerta, Angel Rico
Seattle Sounders 2-1 Pumas UNAM
