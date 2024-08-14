He Seattle Sounders advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2024after completely eliminating Club Universidad Nacional by 4-0 and therefore will face Los Angeles FC from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.
The Seattle team secured its ticket to the next round after beating the Mexico City team; for its part, the Californian team did the same by beating the San Jose Earthquakes.
Below, we leave you with all the information you need to know before this match between American clubs.
City: Seattle, Washington, United States
Stadium: Lumen Field
Date: August 17th
Schedule: 18:00 hours
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Pumas
|
4-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
LA Galaxy
|
3-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Necaxa
|
1-3 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Minnesota
|
2-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
LAFC
|
0-3 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Saint Joseph
|
4-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Austin FC
|
2-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
|
2-2 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
Tijuana
|
3-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Seattle
|
0-3 V
|
MLS
In Seattle’s victory over Pumas, Cristian Roldán reached 300 games with the franchise, making him one of the club’s historic players.
The Californian team won 4-1 San Jose Earthquakes and with that they advanced to the next round.
Seattle Sounders: Andrew Thomas, Yeimar Gómez, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; Cristian Roldán, João Paulo, Obed Vaargas, Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris
LAFC: Hugo Lloris; Jesus Murillo, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long; Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sanchez, Eduard Atuesta, Ryan Hollingshead, Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga
Seattle Sounders 1-2 LAFC
