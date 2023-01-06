Pumas will start a new season under the mandate of Rafael Puente Jr., the Pedregal team generates few expectations regarding what they can do this semester, since the reality is that their squad does not enjoy major changes, the reinforcements are proven veterans but that they are far from sporting fullness and their coach is a man who has not won anything relevant in Mexican soccer on multiple occasions.
The scenario for those from the country’s capital does not look promising and the road will not be easy at all, their title options are few and these could be further reduced since one of their best footballers would have the opportunity to leave the league on the table. team in this same winter market, is Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who had a spectacular tournament in the CONCACAF Champions League and that is why the champion of said competition is interested in his signing, Seattle Sounders.
The MLS team comes from a difficult year in their local tournament and they want revenge, for which they are looking for a center forward in the market that can make a difference in favor of the club and the name of Juan Ignacio is very popular. In the same way, it should be remembered that Seattle will be the first team from the United States to play in a club world cup and they want to do it with the best possible pieces. Dinenno recently renewed with Pumas and is valued at 4.5 million euros, his price must be above that figure.
