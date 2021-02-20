She had waited a long time for a vaccination appointment, then she didn’t want to miss it: Fran Goldman, a 90-year-old from Seattle, walked ten kilometers through the snow with two sticks to get vaccinated. She was only five minutes late.

Ut missed her vaccination appointment, a 90-year-old woman from the US west coast metropolis Seattle walked ten kilometers through the snow. Fran Goldman trudged along snow-covered paths with her two sticks; there had been about three feet of snow in the region. That reports “The Seattle Times“.

Goldman had tried for days to get a vaccination appointment. “In the morning, in the afternoon, and often I was even online at night for this,” she says. Her daughter and a friend tried it for her too, but to no avail.

Until she found the site of the Seattle Children’s Hospital, which had just started offering vaccinations. “I was expecting another dead end,” says Goldman. But then a window opened that she asked when she wanted to come. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Goldman. “I had to get my glasses to see if I really saw them.”

Fran Goldman from Seattle walking ten kilometers to get her vaccination appointment Source: AP / Ruth Goldman

She made an appointment for 9:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, not knowing that a snow storm was coming. On Saturday, however, it began to snow. The 90-year-old took her stick and tried to walk four kilometers. Since she succeeded, she made up her mind to go to the vaccination appointment.

“My mother won’t let anything like snow stop her”

Finally, on Sunday, Goldman, who had had a new hip last year, got dressed and went. She was wearing snowshoes and a rain jacket over her down coat. “It wasn’t easy, it was a challenge,” she told the newspaper, reporting that some parts of the path were icy. But Goldman was only five minutes late for her appointment. It wasn’t a problem, she got the vaccination.

“My mother doesn’t let something like snow stop her from getting the vaccine,” says her daughter Ruth Goldman. “She is a really remarkable person. She always has the attitude: I won’t let small adversities get in my way. She is someone who is always looking for solutions. “

Fran Goldman is happy to hold her great-grandson Silas, who was born six months ago, in her arms and to hug her two-year-old great-grandson Logan. “I can’t wait,” she said.