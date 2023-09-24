Millions of Mexicans were filled with joy when we heard the news that at the end of his term in 2024, López Obrador would retire from political life.but now it turns out that Brunettesurely under his command, has a trap programmed.

Without pain or glory, Senator Alejandro Rojas Díaz, substitute for Ricardo Monreal, proposed reforming Article 56 of the Constitution to allow the tenant of the national palace to become a senator for life., once his government endsfor continue to influence the decisions that legislators must makethat is to say, They intend to ensure that “their moral leader” continues to give orders and that these are followed to the letter. and, as until now, continue to represent him and not the people who elected them and that gave them the opportunity to serve them.

Surely The president’s puppets were already so worn out that he now decided to use a substitute to take the next stepthat one, intends to give it political life when it loses the 2024 elections in the face of conscious and informed opposition. That which he has complained so much about throughout his administration, now he wants to apply it for the benefit, he does not want to lose the jurisdiction and privilege of being a representative of the people; He wants after destroying our country so much to be rewarded with a seat.. No sir, we are not going to allow it. You finish and give us the privilege of retire to his ranch with a very public name, just as he promised. At least that promise that he keeps to the people of Mexico.

Unfortunately the coin is in the air and he publicly said: “zafo”, but He knows that he has a majority in the chambers and they will follow the instructions he gives them.As it has always been, He must even already be choosing the seat in which he will sit in the next legislature and We Mexicans will be the ones who are going to pay the consequences. Such a reform violates the Constitutionfor providing the Presidential position with meta-constitutional qualities, not conferred prior to the 2018 vote. Of course, for the defense of the Constitution, there will be the instance of the courts.

Sensibility, intelligence and maturity are required to prevent the attempted dictatorship from being imposed on the upper house. We cannot copy such poor and wrong political models to give power to those who have caused so much damage. We cannot allow Brunette continue destroying our country. It is time for us to stop this anarchy that is trying to establish itself. We have no doubt that The Morenoist senator’s proposal is a trap for Mexicans, a vile deception that, like everything, they present with a face, but turns out to be more destruction.

Here, in his speech, the legislator assures that This reform would not apply to President López Obrador, since it would come into force in 2030.but the parliamentary gazette published in the Senate After the presentation of the proposal, the period is not specified, and even indicates that The decree would come into force the day after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federationthat is to say, The only person who benefits from this trap would be the tenant of the national palace.. They dare to say that the proposed figure would provide knowledge and experience to legislate, but in this case there is nothing positive that could be contributed for the future. *In reality, it seeks the protection of the jurisdiction, already breathing the imminent defeat of Morena at the polls in 2024, otherwise, the measure would not be reason for an initiative.*

The call from here is for legislators to reflect on the damage they would be doing to Mexico by imposing a new figure in the Senateso that reject what they know will do the most damage to our country. To society, let us not allow more deceptions and let us be reflective, inform ourselves and let’s not allow traps like these to return to power.

