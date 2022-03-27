A 7 billion euro investment to electrify Spain. This is the plan announced by Seat and Volkswagen as part of the country’s commitment to continue the development process of the electric car. If confirmed, it would be the largest industrial investment in Spanish history: through the project, included in the Future program: Fast Forward a battery cell factory would also be built in Sagunto (Valencia). All plans and investments are still subject to final approval of the PERTE application.

“This project is very important for Volkswagen, for Spain and for the whole of Europe. Our ambition is to electrify Spain and we are ready to invest over 7 billion euros together with external suppliers for the electrification of our plants in Martorell and Pamplona and the localization of the value chain of the production of electric batteries in Valencia “, said Thomas Schmallmember of the Board of Directors of Volkswagen AG as Head of Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seat SA “In Valencia, we will build nothing less than the next generation of cell production: a standardized factory, which produces Volkswagen’s state-of-the-art unified cell and powered by renewable energy, thus enabling sustainable battery production. It will create a strong driving effect for the entire battery value chain in Spain and beyond ”.

The Volkswagen Group aims to achieve an annual production capacity of 40 GWh and involves the employment of over 3,000 people at the Valencia plant. The program is very tight: to be ready to start production in 2026, construction of the plant is expected to begin by the end of the year. The first milestone would be the positive outcome of the submission of the PERTE requests and of the finalized permits. “Future: Fast Forward has the potential to transform the Spanish automotive industry and democratize electric mobility across Europe – commented Wayne Griffiths, Chairman of Seat – The more than 7 billion euros that the Volkswagen Group and Seat. will mobilize for Future: Fast Forward would represent the largest industrial investment in the history of Spain ”.