Until now, electric vehicles present a great barrier to entry for the general public: their price. For this reason, Seat has announced that it will launch an urban electric car on the market in 2025 with which to enter the price segment of between 20,000 and 25,000 euros to make this mobility accessible to the population in a “massive” way.

This was announced by the company at a press conference, although it did not specify whether this model of which they want to produce more than 500,000 units a year will be produced at the Martorell (Barcelona) plant or at any other of the Volkswagen Group. A great bet with which to redeem its poor results in 2020, when the company lost 194 million euros net due to the impact of the pandemic, after five years of benefits. Global sales volume reached 427,000 units, 25.6% less than the previous year.

The president of Seat, Wayne Griffiths, assured during the presentation of his plan ‘Future Fast Forward’ that they should feel “proud” because they have continued to advance in a “really difficult” year and stressed that his objective is to return to profitability this year. Seat’s plan aims to create an ecosystem of electric vehicles in Spain, stimulating demand through more affordable models and a greater number of public charging infrastructures. This plan has the involvement of governments, technology centers and 15 entities, among which are some such as CaixaBank, Gestamp, Iberdrola or Telefónica.

European funds



According to Griffiths, the plan is “in the starting box” so it needs the “clear commitment” of the Government and the European Commission. And if the project goes ahead, Spain would receive 30 million euros in addition to GDP and up to 500,000 jobs would be created, according to Seat’s calculations. For this reason, it was presented to the Ministry of Industry in January to become a PERTE (project for economic transformation) and if it receives the approval of the Council of Ministers, it will be presented to Europe.

The president of the company recalled that Spain is at the bottom of Europe in the purchase of electric vehicles and also in the number of recharging points, and stressed the need to “catch up” to have a 10% share of vehicles electric (100,000 cars from the current 39,000) and create 20,000 new charging points (currently there are only 8,500).

The next step will be the location in Spain of the electric vehicle value chain, with the construction of a battery factory for which several autonomous communities are already bidding. Next Generation funds from the EU could also be used for this project.