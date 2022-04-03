“Cupra does not represent the end of Seat. Cupra will give Seat a future, a future that will be electric. Cupra is the future“. So said the CEO of Seat and Cupra, Wayne Griffiths, presenting the project of a small SUV that will have precisely the brand that distinguishes the Formentor model. Cryptic phraseswhich seem to give Cupra even greater importance, leaving Seat in limbo. This could be it the first sign of the end of Seator at least the end of the brand as we know it today?

SEAT was founded in 1950, in a very distant time from today as far as Spain and Europe in general are concerned. The company, whose acronym stands for Sociedad Española de Automóviles de Turismo, was born to essentially create a local automobile industry from scratch. And in its history it has succeeded, first by relying on joint ventures also not exactly marked by harmony (as in the case of that with Fiat, for example), and then coming absorbed by Volkswagen as the first non-German brand acquired by Wolfsburg. In the nineties Seat had a great success outside the national borders, establishing itself as an economical car aimed at young people. Competitions eventually helped shape an image of a true rebelwith an increasingly aggressive character in terms of style also given by the inauguration, in fact, of the Cupra line.

If Cupra will absorb all of Seat’s business, as part of a reduction in the number of brands operated by Volkswagen, there could really be a resounding farewell to historic Spanish society. Another possibility could be to completely change the characteristics of Seat, entrusting it with a future more linked to mobility services than to cars. On the table there could also be a local downsizing, along the lines of the commitment that Lancia currently pours exclusively on the Italian market (even if this approach will end, according to Stellantis’ plans).

Certainly Cupra has overwhelmed the market with its aggressive models and positioned a step or two above the price range of Seat, moreover covered in many markets also by Volkswagen and Skoda. After farewell to Bugatti, it seems that Seat is the weak link of the Wolfsburg group. The lack of news regarding the brand’s future models is a wake-up call.