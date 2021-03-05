It was 1999. It was the last year of the 20th century for many, although for others it was necessary to wait until 2000. In any case, with or without fear of the “2000” effect, people had a good time discovering new series such as “Los Sopranos “,” The West Wing of the White House “or” Family Guy. ” In the cinema Kubrick left us what would be his last creation, “Eyes Wide Shut”, Almodovar premiered “All About My Mother” and “Toy Story II” was born as one of the masterpieces of animation. The music included “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys or “Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers. And in politics, the territories of the former Yugoslavia were still the scene of a terrible war, the United States was focused on the trial of Bill Clinton for the Lewinsky scandal, and the government of Spain was chaired by José María Aznar.

Well, in this succinctly described panorama (each reader could contribute their own references) the first generation of the Seat León was born.

In 1998, the Seat Toledo II had been presented, made from the VW Group’s medium platform, the same one used by the Volkswagen Golf and Bora (previously called Jetta), the Audi A3 and the Skoda Octavia. It was a four-door with a trunk, already a significant length (4.44 meters). Giugiario’s work was noticeable both in front and behind. This front had two polycarbonate housings behind which the optical groups were located. Its design conspicuously extended towards the center, framing the central air intake in the shape of an inverted trapezoid.

The Toledo II served as the starting point for the first generation of the León

The Toledo II attracts buyers from the outset, but Seat has to expand its meager range. Since 1986, when the Ronda (a derivative of the Ritmo) disappeared, the Spanish firm did not have a model of the so-called C segment and this Toledo II would be the starting point of a model that would fill that void.

Thus, a year after the Toledo II, a 4.18-centimeter-long model with a five-door body derived from it is presented. Presentation to the specialized press is made in León as the new Seat has been baptized with the name of the city born from the Roman camp of Legio VII, and head of the historic kingdom of the same name.

This Seat León is, in reality, a Toledo that has been cut behind by no less than 26 centimeters. The Toledo II retains the front designed by Giugiaro, the front wings, the windshield and the four doors. And starting with the C-pillar and the entire rear, everything is already different. Also the roof, more domed than that of the Toledo II to fit better with the lowered rear window. At the end of the roof was a small spoiler. Altogether, the shapes of the León, which did not cease to recall those of the Alfa Romeo Alfasud of the seventies, conveyed a sporty image that would also be accompanied at the level of behavior and performance: five of the versions of that first generation of the León would have an official maximum speed between 224 and 242 km / h.

The characteristic docked tail, 25 centimeters less than the Toledo

Since its launch it had a complete offer in terms of mechanics: from 75 to 180 hp in gasoline, and in diesel (all already direct injection) from 65 to 110 hp. But this was only the beginning as there will be an escalation of power with the incorporation of gasoline engines with more than 200 HP of power. And in diesel from the 1.9 TDI engine of 130 and 150 hp: this latest version caused such an impact that there were fifteen thousand requests for purchase before it hit the streets, exceeding the manufacturer’s production possibilities.

The Lion provided a series of interesting novelties in national production. It was the first car to offer a 180 hp engine, an integral transmission and, together with the Toledo II, a six-speed gearbox. And in January 2001, thanks to the incorporation of a V6 under its hood, it is the first car made in Spain with a six-cylinder engine since the Dodge 3700, which had disappeared in 1977.

FR sports cars



The Leon was the first Seat model to incorporate the acronym FR, with a sportier flavor than conventional models. In 2002 this version appeared with the 180 hp 1.8 VT petrol engine and the 150 hp 1.9 TDI. With either of the two, it was possible to opt for an all-wheel drive, by means of a Haldex-type multi-disc clutch system that, depending on the loss of grip on the front wheels, transmitted part of the engine power to the rear wheels. Top speed was 229 km / h and it accelerated from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.7 seconds. Aesthetically they were distinguished by the double exhaust outlet, specific bumpers or the silver housings of the exterior mirrors.

The León Cupra V6, 204 HP and four wheel drive

The ultimate expression: Cupra



But undoubtedly at the top of the range there was a variant that made an epoch: the León Cupra. Actually, we must use the plural because there were two. The first, the VR6 CUPRA 4. Seen from the outside, it marked differences with the rest of its brothers, with a front with specific air intakes, side skirts, rear bumper or larger wheels. Inside, after settling into the Recaro sports seats, he turned the ignition key and his huge heart was awakened … a naturally aspirated six-cylinder V engine, 4 valves per cylinder and a displacement of 2.8 liters. It was associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and its 204 hp went to the asphalt through a Haldex all-wheel drive. Braking was entrusted to four ventilated discs, 312 mm at the front. The stability control was an option that cost 85,000 pesetas. The suspension (behind a multi-link) had an excellent set-up, as is usual in Seat as a result of its experience in competition. The benefits were up to par: 0 to 100 in 7.3 seconds and 235 km / h top speed. By the way, a Swiss specialist produced a variant of no less than 280 hp …

The VR6-powered Cupra 4 was not alone. In 2002 the Cupra R 1.8 20VT appeared. Its engine is a 210 hp turbo four-cylinder, 30 hp more than in the FR that used the same mechanics. With this turbo engine and only front-wheel drive (there is no integral version), the Leon spends less than the Cupra 4 and is also faster: 0 to 100 in 7.1 seconds and 237 km / h top speed. And in 2003 it is updated in a 225 hp version that goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.9 seconds and reaches 242 km / h.

In 2006, the first generation of the Seat León gave way to the second, but that is, full of commercial and competition successes, another story.