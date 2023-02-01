Very busy agenda for Mick Schumacher in this beginning of 2023. In the weekend just ended, the German driver was a great protagonist of the Race of Champions at Pite Havsbad after paired with Sebastian Vettel he reached the semifinal in the team competition (the Nations Cup) to then even reach the final act in the Race of Champions – the individual race – bowing in the final to Mattias Ekstrom, who thus obtained his fourth personal success in this event by beating a Schumacher for the third time in the final. After his stay in Sweden Mick Schumacher sailed to Brackley in Great Britain. In fact, at the Mercedes headquarters, the driver born in 1999 took the classic seat test to lay the foundations for his work for the house of the three-pointed star as reserve and development driver of the team led by Toto Wolff which it will have as its starting drivers the pair already seen in action in 2022 with George Russell alongside the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Schumacher in 2023 he will always be together with Mercedes in every race weekend retracing what Esteban Ocon did in 2019, who remained ‘in the pits’ in that season after his experience in Racing Point and then found space as a starting driver with Renault in 2020. Below are the images published on social media by Mercedes relating to the first grip Mick Schumacher’s contact with the new interior.





