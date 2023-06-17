Sustainability is the watchword that prompted Seat to renew its collaboration with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE and to start a new one with Autoneum, thus becoming the first automotive brand to use LABEL blue by BORGERS recycled materials. Thanks to this double projectthe Spanish company contributes to the annual extraction of more than 2 million plastic bottles from the ocean.

From the seats…

As for SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, it is an organization that creates the SEAQUAL YARN, or a yarn produced with recycled polymer fibers obtained starting from the plastic collected from the Mediterranean Sea but also from other seas, oceans and rivers. And it’s the same material used by Seat for the i seat covers on Ibiza and Arona in the Marina Pack version, a special edition of the two models in production from this June.

…to the mats

As part of the parallel partnership with AutoneumLABEL blue by BORGERS recycled materials from marine plastics will be used on all the variants of the two models in question carpets and floor covering. In fact, both companies collaborate with NGOs, fishermen, local authorities and communities to help clean up the seas and oceans: and among the most recovered materials there is plasticwhich is subsequently cleaned and finally transformed into recycled marine plastic.

Sustainability objective

“Seat is constantly striving to implement innovative solutions for their own sustainability targets. Projects such as the use of recycled materials not only help the company achieve its goals, but also contribute to the continuous cleaning of our seas, rivers and oceans – explained Werner Tietz, Executive Vice President with responsibility for Research and Development of Seat and Cupra – Seat is determined to make its contribution to preserving a natural resource that is very dear to us, namely the Mediterraneanan ecosystem of great importance”.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it