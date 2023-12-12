Seat is betting strongly on the homeland as part of the project Small BEV. The Volkswagen Group car manufacturer has announced that it has already involved over 100 Spanish suppliers in this “adventure”, which represents approximately 75% of all the suppliers involved. Seat itself defines this choice functionalas “it allows for an agile supply chain and procurement from local sources”.

Production of electric cars

At the heart of the Small BEV project is the desire of Seat and the Volkswagen Group to transform Spain into a hub for the production of fully electric vehicles. Precisely for this reason the Spanish brand is transforming its production plant Martorell with an investment of 3 billion euros, preparing it for the production of full electric cars which will start in 2025, with Cupra Raval which will be the first model to roll off the assembly lines. In this sense, Seat's local suppliers will play a fundamental role.

Trust in Spanish suppliers

In fact, the Spanish brand has announced that it will give priority to suppliers and partners who share the commitment above all to sustainability, and which in this sense have the objective of reducing emissions during the entire production cycle. Focusing only on the Small BEV project, Seat intends to work with over 85% of suppliers with an A rating, which is the highest rating in the so-called S-Rating which evaluates and encourages suppliers' commitment to sustainability. It should be noted in this sense that 90% of the suppliers involved in this project have already been included in the Control TowerSeat's management system that provides real-time information on the location of over 10 million parts needed for daily production.

Towards a sustainable future

“Manufacturers and suppliers they will have to commit to accompanying our sector into the new era of electrification and to overcome all the challenges associated with it – commented Marc Riera, Executive Vice President for Purchasing at Seat – Leading the development of the Small BEV cluster for the Volkswagen Group is one Big chance to grow our ecosystem of Spanish and European suppliers. Together we will move to the next level through electrification.”

