Private schools in the Northern Emirates stipulated that parents of students pay 500 dirhams in exchange for reserving seats for their children for the next academic year before the end of May.

She said that the student will be considered not registered in her classes for the next academic year, in the event that the reservation value is not paid, and priority will be given to reserving seats for new students and those registered in her classes to those who paid the reservation value.

On the other hand, the students’ families, Nihad Zaitouneh, Ramzi Ghanem and Salam Kamel, said that reserving school seats at 500 dirhams for each student costs them large sums of money, especially if there is more than one student in the family.

They added that they had not yet finished paying the last installment of tuition fees for the current year.

They demanded that schools consider the student enrolled in their classes as long as he has academic arrears.

They said that the requirement for private schools to pay 500 dirhams to reserve a seat before the end of this May burdens them. And schools should consider students who did not request a transfer certificate to another school to continue their classes, taking into account the financial conditions of their families, especially since many of them have three students in the school and will not be able to pay 1,500 dirhams or more in exchange for reserving seats for their children before they finish paying the rest of the fees. tuition.

They pointed out that not reserving the seat early will lead to depriving the student of re-registration during the next academic year, demanding that their circumstances be taken into account and that they agree to reserve seats in exchange for post-dated checks.

For its part, private schools confirmed opening the door for reserving school seats from the beginning of last March until the end of this month, and sending text messages to students’ families urging them to expedite the payment of the value of reserving seats.

She added that failure to pay the value of reserving the academic seat will lead to the registration of other students, and that the student will not be registered in her classes for the next academic year.

She indicated that the number of vacant seats helps schools determine the number of new students, and that the seat reservation fees are not refundable in the event that the students’ families cancel the re-registration of their children in the classrooms, and it will be considered as part of the tuition fees for the next academic year and deducted from the total value of the tuition fees in the event that the student decides stay in school.

She mentioned that some of the students’ families pay the value of reserving the seat, but with the beginning of the school year they transfer their children to other schools, and this leads to confusion in the registration departments in private schools before the start of the next academic year.

