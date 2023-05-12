Seat problems | Exercise equipment company Peloton is recalling 2.2 million exercise bikes

11.5. 21:48

American exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive is recalling 2.2 million exercise bikes in the US due to a seat problem.

According to the Reuters news agency, the company announced the recall in a statement. The US consumer product safety agency CPSC also announced the recall.

According to the CPSC, Peloton has received 35 accident reports of exercise bike saddles breaking during use. In thirteen cases, the exerciser had fallen off the bike and sustained injuries.

The news of the recall sent the company’s stock down sharply on Wall Street. In the evening, Finnish time, the share was down about nine percent.

Also in 2021, Peloton had to to pull back treadmills as a result of numerous accident reports.

Demand for Peloton’s products grew strongly during the corona pandemic, when gyms were closed due to corona restrictions. Now the demand outlook for the company’s products is overshadowed by the uncertain economic development in the United States.