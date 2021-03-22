The president of Seat, Wayne Gryffiths, before an image of what the compact vehicle that he plans to manufacture in Martorell will be like. ALBERT GEA / Reuters

Seat manages its electrification project for the company and its Martorell (Barcelona) plant with a dropper. This Monday has taken a new step by announcing that it plans to launch an electric model in 2025 and that it plans to manufacture half a million units in 2025 in its factory, although it has underlined that the allocation of this model is still to be confirmed from the headquarters of Volkswagen Group, in Germany. It will be a small model –the size of the Arona–, electric, and with a price of between 20,000 and 25,000 euros, and will be marketed through Cupra, which keeps its parent company, the Seat brand, still focused on combustion engines and hybrids.

The company maintains that its manufacturing commitment is firm, but that there are still a series of steps to be completed. Basically, “a clear commitment” of the Spanish Government and the European Union, as stated today by the president of Seat, Wayne Griffiths, who has returned to assign duties to the Executive. In a press conference, he argued that it will not be possible to carry out his plans if the Spanish market for electric vehicles does not mature beforehand and the recharging network is not strengthened. Regarding the first, the company demands that this year more than 100,000 pure electric vehicles (powered by batteries) be sold in Spain, which would be more than doubling the 39,000 of last year. And the second question is solved by accelerating the implementation of public charging points to reach 28,000 this year, when Spain currently only has 8,000 points.

“If we want to build cars, they also have to be able to sell in Spain. We need an affordable offer and in the initial phase it is essential that the Government make this mobility accessible, supporting it not only with purchase incentives, but also with recharging points ”, defended the president of Seat.

Despite the demands, the same unknown remains on the eaves: where will the battery cell factory that will supply the needs of Martorell be built when it already manufactures electricity. Griffiths, aware of the territorial battle for this investment, has only revealed today a question that seemed logical: that the assembly plant of those cells in the pack that has just been installed in the vehicle will be “very close” to the Martorell plant. In the same town or in Barcelona.

Griffiths has detailed that the company plans to manufacture vehicles for Cupra, Volkswagen, Skoda and possibly Audi in Martorell. And that half a million vehicles could grow in the 2030 horizon, even so that the Barcelona facilities only deal with the assembly of electric vehicles, so that the current employment capacity can be maintained.

The decision that the small electric falls on Cupra, which will already be responsible for the launch of the Born this year (the company’s first total electric company), generates controversy especially among the workforce, who fear that Seat will end up being less weight. Griffiths has pointed out that this brand continues to be “the nuclear business”, but that “you have to set priorities”.

In addition to the Born and the small utility vehicle in 2025, Cupra will launch another electric vehicle in 2024, the Tavascán, the company’s most ambitious SUV, which, in this case, will not be manufactured in Martorell. The brand is one of the bases to gain profitability (its vehicles have greater purchasing power) and the main platform to reduce emissions and avoid fines from the European Union, which last year represented a burden for the company of 260 million euros .

These sanctions and the collapse of the market due to the impact of covid-19 meant that Seat lost 194 million euros, compared to 346 million in profits in 2019. The operating result was also negative, of 418 million, after the figure business would once again fall below 10,000 million euros (9,974 million). Griffiths explained that he plans to resume profits this year, with the “break even”(Point where revenue equals costs) in the first quarter.