Seat has been present on the Dutch market for 40 years. In Barcelona we delve into the brand’s rich model history.

We drive, among other things, a Seat Ibiza mk1 and a slightly more recent Seat Leon mk2.

But we also look at where the brand is going in the coming years. For Wouter, this means driving through Barcelona on the Seat Mó, an exponent of the mobility branch of the Spanish brand.

This article SEAT, past, present and future first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#SEAT #present #future