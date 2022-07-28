According to data from Anac, the number of passengers transported fell; comparison is with the same period in 2019

Airlines offered 8.5 million seats on domestic flights in June 2022. The number represents a growth of 0.5% compared to the same period in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Compared to 2021, the increase was 45.8%. The data are from Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

Despite the increase, the number of passengers carried dropped to 13.2% in June 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, when the country transported 6 million passengers. Aircraft occupancy also decreased by 7.6%.

However, passenger demand, measured by paid passenger kilometers transported, dropped by 7.1% compared to June 2019. Compared to the same period in 2021, the indicator grew by 36.2%.

The international market, on the other hand, has been presenting difficulties in relation to the resumption of growth. The offer of seats was down 32.6% compared to June 2019 and the demand for flights was 31.2% lower.

The company that transported the most passengers in the domestic market was Latam, with a 34.9% market share. Next is Azul (32.7%) and Goal (32.1%).

loads

The air transport of cargo on national routes showed superior performance in relation to 3 years. There were almost 36,000 tonnes handled in June, up 5.2%. The balance was also positive compared to last year, a jump of 2%.

In the international market, the balance was also positive, with a growth of 25.5% in the volume transported compared to 2019 and 5.5% compared to June 2021. In all, in the last month, 83,000 tons were transported to other countries. Best result since June 2000, 1st year of the historical series.