SA, the automobile company that manufactures under the SEAT and Cupra brands, reached a record operation of 633 million euros in 2024, which represents an increase of 1.3% compared to 2023. With everything, if the result is analyzed later … Taxes, the benefit was 537 million, 25 less than in 2023. The annual business volume grew to a historical maximum of 14,530 million euros, 1.4% more than the previous year, while profitability on sales remains stable at 4.4%.

These figures, in an not easy exercise, consolidate Spanish car on the path of profitability and reinforce the strategy launched by its president, Wayne Griffiths, to bet the growth and financial health of the group in a main way on a fully electrified coupra, with a greater profit margin for each car sold. However, the next year is Inrete, as explained by the company’s own president: «The deceleration in the demand for the electric vehicle, the increase in the competition of China and an unstable tariff panorama. This requires more flexibility as we plan our future ».

«The 2025 exercise is key. For the first time we will produce electric cars in Martorell, a fundamental step, also, to consolidate electromobility in Spain. As we have always said, there is no alternative plan B to electrification, ”explained Griffiths during the presentation of results this morning at its production plant in Martorell, insisting on their message that administrations and authorities, state and European, must put more of their part in this process.

“Europe must have courage,” insisted the CEO of Seat and Cupra, to give facilities and certainty to the customer and encourage him to bet on the purchase of electric cars, now in the continent 50% below the planned percentage. In Spain, the situation is even worse, where only 5% of the cars sold were electric, a ridiculous figure in a country that is the ninth world producer of vehicles in the world. “Fiscal incentives and recharge infrastructure are missing,” the president insisted.

One of the threats that loom is that of tariffs imposed by Europe to Chinese cars, something that directly affects the Tavascan coupra, manufactured in the Asian country. The impact in 2024 has been important, directly affecting profitability, something that in 2025, and with tariffs at the current level, would still be but. “The impact would be so great that we could not assume.”

With regard to the future of the company, by brands, Cupra remains fundamental for both the present and to guarantee the future of the group, which includes the plan to penetrate the United States at the end of the next decade despite the uncertainty generated by the new Trump administration. The initial plans went to manufacture in Mexico to penetrate from there in the United States, something that, now, with the new tariff policy of the American Administration could be reviewed. In any case, Griffiths, Seat, added by the hand of its owner, the Volkswagen Group, must make a decision about it during the first half of this year.

In this scenario, the president of the firm wanted to convey, with everything, a message of tranquility, pointing out that more important than the regulation or plans of the American government “is to adapt to the tastes of the client.” Griffiths recalled in this regard that Seat’s initial plans went on to disembark with an electric car, something that is now in the air according to a US market with 90% combustion «

With regard to group brands, Cupra will end 2025 with one million vehicles sold since birth -248,000 in 2024-, with seven models launched to the market, one per year. Cupra, in this sense, is being key to the profitability of the company as a whole, increasing the benefit per car by 35% since 2019.

On the other hand, and with a horizon for more prolonged combustion vehicles of what was drawn a few years ago, Seat continues to contribute positively, with a 7.5% sales growth in 2024, reaching the 310,000 cars sold. What is now discarded, at least in the short term, has announced Griffiths, is that Seat can have its own electric vehicle. “It would not be profitable now,” he said.

Already consolidated on the path of profitability, 2025, when the brand turns 75, it has to be for Seat the year of the jump forward, not so much for a radical increase in sales or production not foreseen, as if it is the exercise in which the transformation will be triggered into a company with the focus on the electric car.

The proof of this is easy to verify it by visiting, for example, the new battery assembly plant, 300 million investment, which from 2026 has to start supplying the Martorell plant in series, which on that date has to begin in turn the mass production of two electric Volkswagen, the two electric electric ones and that Martorell must transport to their next stadium.

The plant, practically finished and now in the machinery installation phase, will manufacture this week the first battery in preserie phase, a milestone before starting to produce massively. For now, the cells that supply energy to these batteries – the basic element that compose it – come from Germany, although in the medium term they will come from the Sagunto (Valencia) plant, one of the pieces of the FFF plan of 3,000 million electrification launched by Volkswagen in our country.

The battery assembly plant is adjacent to that of Martorell vehicles, and the high gallery of 600 meters in length is already under construction that will link both and by which the batteries will be transferred from one to another. Already in the car production plant itself, Seat continues to adapt its lines to the new configuration.

On the other hand, Griffiths announced, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the firm, the creation of the Seat Cupra Foundation. «75 years ago we put Spain on wheels. Today, we are one of the most important companies in the country and the only car that designs, develops and manufactures cars in Spain. Throughout our history, we have promoted progress generating employment and supporting communities. Now, with the launch of the Foundation, we reinforce our commitment to society to build a better future for the next generations ». Patricia Such will assume the direction of the aforementioned Foundation, which, they point out, will be dedicated to “enhancing the talent of young people and to promote a more dynamic and equitable society.”