On the finish of final month we confirmed the driving report concerning the new Seat Leon with a petroleum engine, now we are able to already describe our impressions concerning the model with diesel. It re-fuels the query of why this sort of drive has fallen behind. And if you wish to indulge within the torture of decision-making, you must wait a bit longer, till the top of the 12 months Seat will ship the Leon with a plug-in hybrid drive.

The diesel is technically a traditional, it’s out there in two energy ranges with a pleasant 115 or nicer 150 hp, we drove the extra highly effective. 2 liter displacement, 340 Nm between 1750 and 3000 rpm, DSG double clutch computerized, 218 km / h high, based on WLTP commonplace 4.6 liters consumption. The machine will get to work in a physique that’s genetically a VW Golf, however was allowed to be sharper and longer, which is why the intercourse enchantment is complemented by ample area, particularly on the again seat.

At 4.37 meters, the all the time four-door Spaniard towers over its predecessor, but additionally the Golf, by nearly 9 centimeters, which in fact causes astonishment and cranks on the steering wheel in tight parking areas. Within the 380 liter trunk, baggage should first be balanced 73 centimeters above the ground after which 25 centimeters under, which may most likely be made extra back-friendly. We additionally did not just like the touch-sensitive bar for adjusting the radio, which can also be not illuminated at night time. And that, though Seat in any other case scores on the rear and dashboard with informal gentle results. The workmanship makes a stable impression, the doorways slam tightly into the lock, however we want high-quality ready plastics, the automobile is finally not an affordable supply at at the very least 30,700 euros.









Driving this Leon reveals all the abilities of the VW group within the compact class. The chassis is assured and protected, the steering is exact, the facility improvement and pulling are wonderful, snug seats, wonderful. The engine allowed itself on economic system drive solely 4.4 liters, on common it was 5.1. That’s 1.2 liters lower than the easily operating, equally highly effective eTSI petrol engine with electrical help. What now? Both approach, the Leon is an efficient selection.