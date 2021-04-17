The fourth generation of the SEAT León has received the country’s most important motoring award: the ‘ABC Best Car of the Year 2021’ award. The compact vehicle, which has positioned itself as one of the company’s leading sales models, is available at Ginés Huertas Cervantes, official dealerships and SEAT after-sales services in Murcia and Cartagena. The jury has valued in the choice of the SEAT León its attractive design and efficiency, where connectivity and lighting technology mark a before and after in the SEAT range.

All these features have already won over a large number of drivers in the Murcia Region and in the rest of the country, making the SEAT León one of the most recommended and attractive cars on the current market.

The latest version of the star car of the SEAT brand has achieved this prestigious recognition after winning the votes of the 34 members of the jury, all of them journalists specialized in motoring, and having the majority support of the public and subscribers of the newspaper ‘ABC ‘. The SEAT León obtained the best score, beating the competition made up of eleven high-quality models.

The general director of SEAT Spain, Mikel Palomera, expressed the satisfaction and pride that it means for the company to win the most prestigious award in the automotive sector in Spain. «The award went to our bestselling model and an icon for our brand, which is great news and an example of the excellent reception that the fourth generation of the Leon has had since its arrival on the market, both at the sales level. as well as from the specialized press ”, he commented.

Connected and efficient



At the Ginés Huertas Cervantes dealerships, the customer will be able to learn about the latest versions of the SEAT León, a vehicle whose fourth generation has required an investment of more than 1,100 million euros, mainly aimed at the development and configuration of production facilities of the model.

The SEAT León stands out in its range for its great technological deployment, an outstanding aspect in terms of safety and connectivity, the quality-price ratio and the comfort it offers, where the great habitability of the rear seats makes the difference in the segment.

On the other hand, they have also highlighted its wide range of efficient engines, with five different propulsion technologies: gasoline [TSI], Diesel [TDI], Compressed natural gas [TGI], micro-hybrid or ‘Mild Hybrid’ [eTSI], and plug-in hybrid [e-HYBRID]. In addition, the car has the environmental labels C, ECO and ZERO emissions; as well as the reliability and guarantee offered by the brand.