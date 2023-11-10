Friday, November 10, 2023, 9:41 p.m.

















The SEAT León e-hybrid has revolutionized the field of electric cars. Its mix of style, technology, safety and sustainable character has made it a unique model ideal for all types of drivers. For this reason, Ginés Huertas Cervantes offers the possibility, on November 15, 16 and 17, of testing this vehicle at its facilities in Espinardo (Murcia) and Cartagena, upon reservation by calling 868 20 54 75. In addition, during this month , interested parties will be able to benefit from a magnificent discount offer for SEAT’s end-of-year campaign.

The SEAT León e-hybrid very successfully combines style, sophistication and elegance. On the outside, its avant-garde and refined character stands out thanks to the sporty and sharp cut of its body. It includes dual chrome exhaust pipes, Dynamic full Led headlights and 18-inch Perfomance alloy wheels.

Its sporty interior includes top-quality upholstery, a dashboard designed for the driver, a leather sports steering wheel and a customizable 26-centimeter digital cockpit that allows you to select the information it displays. For its part, it includes a central screen with interior temperature control, a navigation system, online and in real time thanks to SEAT Connect, and the streaming services Apple Music and Tidal.

Safety is another of the strong points of this vehicle. Thus, it has predictive adaptive cruise control; roadside driver assistance technology; exit assistant and improved SEAT airbag system to protect from any angle. It also has a traffic sign recognition system, which identifies and displays relevant information on the digital cockpit dashboard.

Finally, it has 204 HP, a range of 64 kilometers and a joint maximum torque of 350 Nm. Its plug-in hybrid nature allows you to benefit from the tax advantages of this type of car and move around large cities without restrictions.